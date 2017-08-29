Nominations are open for Campbell River’s annual City Stewardship Awards.

This is the 16th year the city is recognizing people and businesses that have made contributions to taking care of the environment.

Categories include Habitat Protection/Creation, Waste Reduction, and Environmental Excellence.

Nominations close two weeks from today with winners being announced on September 24th at the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House.

You can find the nomination papers in the “What’s New” section of the city’s website at http://bit.ly/2wXM8OL.