Things are progressing well on decommissioning the Salmon River diversion.

The process began after local First Nations expressed concern over a lack of concern regarding a lack of Coho, Chinook and Steelhead making their way past the timber crib dam.

That’s according to BC Hydro, who’ve released a report on project updates on Tuesday.

Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson notes one big accomplishment outlined in the report regards the crib.

“We just had an achievement with the removal of it (timber crib), so now we’re in the process of re-contouring the river bed.”

Watson points out the next step is to return river flows back to normal.

“Once that’s done (re-contouring the river bed), we’re going to move the river flows back to that position and then we’re going to re-contour and re-mediate the right bank.”