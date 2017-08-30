You can now sign up for recreation programs online. The City of Campbell River launched the service on Tuesday.

Online registration is available for programs offered through the Community Centre and Sportsplex. The service lets you find, sign up, and pay for the programs you want to take part in.

The city says people who are already registered for summer programs will already have an account they can use. You just have to use the email address you gave the city when you signed up. Go to the city’s website for more details.