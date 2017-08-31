Photo of the new North Island Hospital Campbell River & District provided by Island Health

The new North Island Hospital Campbell River & District will soon be taking patients. The facility, which is right beside the old hospital, opens on September 10th.

Island Health says emergency and obstetric patients can get into the place starting at 5:30am that morning. The emergency department entrance is on Birch Street near Evergreen Road.

Island Health is asking people to hold off visiting patients on September 10th until 1:00pm that day. You can find more information about the new hospital at Island Health’s website.