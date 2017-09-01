Fentanyl related deaths are a bigger problem in Campbell River compared to other parts of Vancouver Island. That’s according to numbers presented to city council at Monday’s meeting.

At that meeting Island Health’s chief medical officer Dr. Charmaine Enns told council that the fentanyl overdose death rate in the area between January and June of this year was 62 per 100,000. That’s twice the rate of the rest of the island.

Dr. Enns says most of the deaths, 89 per cent, are happening indoors while people are alone. She adds there have been no deaths in their overdose prevention or safe consumption sites. She calls the fentanyl problem a big challenge that “impacts all of us”.