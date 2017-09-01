Campbell River city council is urging all ball players to wear helmets. This comes in the wake of the death of Chris Godfrey.

The 32-year-old from Comox Valley was hit in the back of the head while playing in a charity tournament in Courtenay about two weeks ago.

Council was responding to correspondence from Chad Braithwaite, the president of Campbell River Slo Pitch. On top of a letter urging players to wear helmets while on city fields council also asked staff to come up with a report on the issues surrounding enforcing mandatory helmet use.