The city has approved another project for the downtown revitalization tax exemption.

Campbell River council passed the approval at Monday’s meeting. The property is owned by Cronk Holdings Ltd. and West-Jensen Chiropractic at 1241 Dogwood Street.

The program says renovation and new construction of multi-family or commercial are eligible for a 100 per cent municipal tax exemption on the value of improvements for five years. This is the sixth property since 2012 to be approved for the exemption.