The new Campbell River hospital is set to open to patients on September 10th (courtesy North Island Hospital Project)

Island Health will not be charging for parking at the new North Island Hospitals.

The issue has been a hot topic in a number of municipalities, with members of the public and councils supporting the notion for free parking at the facilities.

Pay parking is currently in place at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox, but not in Campbell River.

Island Health says with the development of the North Island Hospital as one hospital across two campuses, it made sense to take a consistent parking policy approach across both facilities.

The Campbell River hospital is projected to be open to patients on September 10th, with the Comox Valley campus set to open on October 1st.

For updates on the North Island Hospitals Project, visit nihp.viha.ca.