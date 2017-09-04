The province says that 83% of students in British Columbia finish high school.

Campbell River’s School District 72 Superintendent Tom Longridge says it’s about the same rate at the local level. However, the district is above average when it comes to Aboriginal student graduation rates, coming in at 68% compared to the provincial average of 64%.

Longridge says various factors, such as poverty, can have an effect on graduation rates.

He says the key to raising the rates is to address student needs on a case-by-case basis.

“So I think we’re moving, in regards to education. Although we have been very successful up to this point, we want to make sure that we continue to improve and make sure that we’re giving every student individually the best chance of success in the future.”

Longridge says SD 72 is committed to getting the high school graduation rate consistently above the provincial average.