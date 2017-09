So many possibilities, but only 1 correct answer!

2DAY FM presents the “Metro Mystery”!

Every Weekday at 7:40 the Metro Mystery is revealed!

Listen for the question and be ready to call in to win!

Dial 250.287.4444 with the correct answer and you’re instantly qualified to Win Amazing Prizes!

The 2DAY FM Metro Mystery!

From Metro Liquor…and 99-7 2DAY FM, Campbell River’s Hit Music Station!