The Province has announced ICBC rate increases for drivers and other measures to get the costs of the Crown under control.

Attorney General David Eby says there will be a 6.4 per cent basic rate increase this year but optional insurance rates will also be increased by as much as 9.6 percent.

Other measures include rolling out 24-hour red-light cameras at high-collision intersections. The Province will also be doing an operational audit of the Insurance Corporation.

Eby says ICBC had their largest financial loss in their history last year, losing more than half a billion dollars.