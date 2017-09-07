Hepatitis A has been found in more fruit products.

The virus was originally found in pineapple chunks in ready-to-go cups sold in two Save-On-Foods stores on the island, as well as around three dozen other Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea, and PriceSmart stores across B.C. and Alberta.

On Tuesday the B.C. Centre for Disease Control released an update that it’s now been found in various sizes of pineapple chunks, fresh peeled and cored pineapple, fresh fruit salad, and fresh citrus salad.

All the products had a best before date of August 19th. So far no one has reported getting sick and vaccines are available.

You can find more details about the tainted pineapple at the B.C.C.D.C.’s website.