As more than 2000 students get back at it at North Island College the school says this is going to be an exciting year.

NIC says domestic and international enrolment remains strong as it and other schools offering tuition-free Adult Basic Education courses.

The Campbell River campus is also offering a TV and Film Crew program for the first time. On top of that it’s full-speed ahead on $13.5 million in renovations to add new learning space and facilities.

Although classes began yesterday registration is available for prospective students until next Thursday. Go to NIC’s website for more information.