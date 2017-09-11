Helicopters were called in to rescue 4 kayakers on the Klinaklini River (Campbell River SAR)

Campbell River Search and Rescue are recuperating following a long and difficult rescue last week.

Four kayakers were rescued by helicopter at the Klinaklini River, which flows into Knight Inlet, after unexpected conditions left them stranded.

SAR Manager Tim Strange says the rescue took over two days, in large part due to adverse weather.

“Initially when they went in on Wednesday, they [SAR] were unable to locate the group [kayakers] with the coordinates that were given. By the time they did find them, there was not enough daylight to extract them on Wednesday.” The kayakers were eventually rescued on Friday.

Strange notes this incident is a good reminder for all back-country adventurers to prepare before venturing out.

“Make sure that you’re well aware of the conditions that you’re entering into before you do. They were experienced paddlers, there was no question about their skill level, but they ran into higher water flows than what was anticipated,” he says.

Strange adds that it’s important to stock up on water and non-perishable foods, as well as inform someone where you will be going before you trek out into the back-country.