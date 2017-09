Aerial shot of the waterfront from the city's website.

Campbell River residents can get an update on the plans for the waterfront revitalization tonight. There’s an open house happening at the Community Centre.

The Waterfront Task Force will be presenting its vision for the 3.5 acre site. The city says that vision has grown through public consultation and incorporates the community’s ideas.

The waterfront open house is happening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. You can find more details about the plan at the City of Campbell River’s website.