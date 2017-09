Contributed photo of the work being done at the NIC Campbell River Campus

You can get an update on the North Island College Campbell River campus updates.

NIC and Timberline are hosting a town hall. Senior staff will be on hand to answer questions about the $13.5 million project.

The upgrade includes more than 58,000 square feet in new shops, classrooms and support services along with nearly 44,000 square feet of renovations.

The town hall is happening on Monday at the campus cafeteria from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. You can find more details at this website.