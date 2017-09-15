The city of Campbell River is putting more effort into beautifying in the downtown core.

Council approved a $10,000 grant to develop a mural at a business on Shoppers Row. The business is also contributing $10,000 towards the project.

Mayor Andy Adams notes this latest artistic venture is part of one of the city’s major initatives.

“This is part of our downtown refresh and revitalization.

We’re really impressed with how the downtown BIA has continued to come forward with ideas to improve our downtown core.”

Adams proudly states beautification projects like this one is a contributing to enhancing the quality of life and the economic incentives Campbell River offers.