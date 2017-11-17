Minister of Health Adrian Dix and North Island MLA Claire Trevena at this morning's hospital grand opening. They're joined by local students who created artwork that will be displayed in the new facility.

Campbell River’s new hospital had its grand opening today. Although the hospital has been taking patients since early September this was the official ceremony.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and North Island MLA Claire Trevena were on hand as were other dignitaries including Mayor Andy Adams. During speeches those who helped make the project a reality were thanked and the benefits of public healthcare were praised.

In her comments Trevena recognized the facility as a community hospital for a number of places in the North Island, as well as the community effort it took to ensure it remained in Campbell River.

Dozens of people turned out for the opening.