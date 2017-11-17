North Island College is hosting a special international event this weekend.

An Evening in Venice is a fundraiser for Tourism and Hospitality Management students.

You can enjoy a five-course meal with wine and food pairings from NIC Chef Xavier Bauby, Professional Cook students and 40 Knots Winery.

The meal and atmosphere will be based around the vibe of Venice, Italy.

Students are raising funds for an educational five-day field trip to Las Vegas next year. As part of the program, students get to visit resorts worldwide when possible. There will be a live auction and door prizes.

Students from across the Island are involved. The fundraiser goes on Saturday, November 18th at 40 Knots Winery.