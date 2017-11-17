The BC Summer Games are coming to Vancouver Island next year.

Three honorary chairs have been announced to serve as ambassadors at the Games.

They are Bill Keserich, Lynne Beecroft, and Richard “Bear” Peter.

Vice President with the BC Summer Games Mona Kaiser says they can show athletes what’s possible through sport.

“They’re folks selected for the kids to look up to. These are people that the kids can hear about, you know, where they have taken their sport beyond playing it as kids and doing well on that front.”

The 2018 BC Summer Games go in the Cowichan Valley July 20th to the 22nd, 2018.