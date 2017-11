BC Ferries says it’s helping people connect.

The company has announced its holiday prices. Holiday pricing affects more than 260 early morning and late evening sailings.

It’s in effect from December 21st to January 3rd with fares for standard under-height vehicle and driver from $39. Between December 22nd and 28th BC Ferries is also adding 16 more sailings on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route.

You can find a link to the complete holiday pricing schedule at BC Ferries’ website.