Storm welcome Glacier Kings to Campbell River
Patrick Grapes
,
Friday, Nov. 17th, 2017
Beaver Lodge and Greenways asks for return of McPhedran school site
Patrick Grapes
,
Friday, Nov. 17th, 2017
BC Ferries announces holiday pricing
Patrick Grapes
,
Friday, Nov. 17th, 2017
Sports
Storm welcome Glacier Kings to Campbell River
Patrick Grapes
,
staff
Friday, Nov. 17th, 2017
The Campbell River Storm are on home ice tonight. They’re taking on the Comox Valley Glacier Kings. Game time is 7:30pm.
After that the Storm will hit the road on Sunday. They’re heading south to take on Victoria.
