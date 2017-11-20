The BC Government has honoured a few of Campbell River’s finest.

Awards of Valour were given to Corporal Martin Neveu and Constable Angela Tenisci. That’s the highest award a police officer in British Columbia can get.

The officers got the medals because they had put themselves in harm’s way to stop a domestic assault and give the victim life-saving first aid.

Awards of Meritorious service were handed out to Kyle Ushock and Ronald Vlooswyk and Constables David Dormuth, Tae Kim, Andrew Pedersen and Glen Stewart. It was for their response to an armed man who had barricaded himself inside his home.

The officers got their medals last week in Victoria at the 37th annual Police Honours Night.