Conditions are looking good up at Mount Washington Alpine Resort.
Spokesperson Sheila Rivers says they’ve received a lot of snow over the last week and an opening date of December 8th is looking promising. She says this year, they’ve got a new program for people that have never skied or snowboarded before.
“It’s called our ‘Learn to Turn Special’ and that’s for people 13-plus that can experience skiing and snowboarding through lessons that are about 70-percent off right now.”
Rivers says there’s lots to do to prepare for the scheduled opening.
“We have to get our operations team out, [and] make sure that base settles nice before we open,” she says.
“Of course, secondly, [we have] to make sure we can get all of our staff on time. With the upwards of 600 employees that we do have to make Mount Washington operate, logistics for that are a little tough and we have to make sure that we can make everyone available.”
Rivers says the early December opening is likely but even that plan depends a lot on the weather we get between now and then.
For more on the alpine resort, visit www.mountwashington.ca.