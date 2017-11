A Campbell River veteran is asking for your help.

Adam Bartsch’s therapy dog has gone missing. The French Bulldog named Bailey hasn’t been seen since November 9th.

Bailey helps Bartsch with his PTSD. She was lost on the Island Highway at Brown’s Bay Road, north of Campbell River.

A $2,000, no questions asked reward is being offered for her return. If you’ve seen Bailey or know anything about her whereabouts you can call Bartsch at 778-418-3070.