The city has issued a permit for a new medical marijuana production facility in Campbell River. But it comes with a few conditions.

The permit for Braymore Enterprises was approved after a staff report in favour of the facility. It’ll consist of two metal buildings on two properties on Middle Point Road.

The conditions the city put on the permit were a performance security at 125 per cent of the roughly $30,000 landscaping cost, a cost estimate and security for environmental monitoring and reporting, and an agreement for shared parking between both properties.