An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was run over in Campbell River.

The RCMP says it happened at the intersection of 7th and Dogwood last Friday evening. The woman who was hit had to be airlifted to hospital.

Corporal Ron Vlooswyk says it’s important for pedestrians to be visible:

Vlooswyk added pedestrians have to be careful when the sun goes down:

The woman who was hit is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.