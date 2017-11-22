The Weather Network has released its 2018 Winter forecast (courtesy The Weather Network)

The Weather Network says Canadians should expect a wild ride this Winter.

However, meteorologist Brad Rousseau says for Vancouver Island and Coastal regions of British Columbia, we can expect normal rainfall amounts and temperatures pretty much where they should be.

“Precipitation-wise, you guys should trend near-normal for the winter months. If anything, you might tip slightly above normal and expect to get probably mainly rainfall down near the sea level. Overall, near-normal and maybe just a hair above so not too bad for you guys.”

He notes there will still be colder days. “Certainly not expecting the extreme snow – especially your February. The February snow-fall last year was insane. Comox got nearly 70 cm above the norm for February and Powell River got about 100 cm above the norm for February.”

For the rest of the Canada, Rousseau says La Nina will see to it that the Winter is colder than normal across a large portion of the country.

Snowfall is expected to be above normal or near normal.

Rousseau says it’s too early to have very much confidence in weather for the spring, but La Nina patterns typically result in early spring conditions.

For more details on the Winter forecast, visit The Weather Network’s website at www.theweathernetwork.com/ca/winter.