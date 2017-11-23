The province’s Poverty Reduction Strategy tour will be making a stop in Campbell River. The strategy, the first of its kind in British Columbia, involves a series of community meetings.

It’ll give people a chance to come out and talk about how poverty can be cut down. The ideas shared at the community meetings will be used to help form the Poverty Reduction Strategy.

The meeting in Campbell River is happening on January 24th. More details will be available as we get closer to that date.

In the meantime you can find more information about the provincial Poverty Reduction Strategy at this website.