Screen capture from the video. The person who shot the deer at close range approaches the cameraman for a high five.

The killing of a deer on the Quinsam Reserve is being condemned by the We Wai Kai Nation.

A video of the incident posted to social media has sparked a huge backlash with many calling the killing “inhumane”.

A statement from the nation says Chief Brian Assu and its council do not authorize the use of firearms on We Wai Kai reserve lands.

It also says the community has been outraged over the way this deer was killed and that the incident does not represent its people or traditional harvesting practices.

The We Wai Kai Nation says it is cooperating completely with the join RCMP/BC Conservation investigation.

Chief Brian Assu says culturally appropriate action will be taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again.