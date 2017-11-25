The provincial government is asking for the public’s input.

The feedback will be used to help shape next year’s provincial referendum on electoral reform. It’s part of the How We Vote campaign.

You can give your thoughts online on things like ballot design, choice of voting systems, and public funding distribution during the referendum campaign period.

Feedback has to be in by February 28th. Go to this website for more details on how you can have your thoughts on the electoral reform referendum heard.