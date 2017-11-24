Campbell River needs more police officers.

That’s the word from the local RCMP detachment. It delivered a report to the city’s Committee of the Whole earlier this week. The report will be part of the upcoming financial planning sessions for the next budget which start on December 4th.

It says there hasn’t been an increase in the number of officers in Campbell River in 10 years, while the population has grown by just over 13 per cent in that time. That’s led to a decline in the quality of service the RCMP can provide to residents.

The RCMP is recommending adding one new officer in 2019 and another in 2021.