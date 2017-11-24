An old Campbell River fire truck is being donated to Firefighters Without Borders Canada.

City council approved the move at its meeting on Monday.

The truck is a Mack from 1986. In Canada a fire truck is no longer considered “front-line” after 20 years of service. It can be used for another five years after as a reserve.

Firefighters Without Borders Canada will take it and donate it to a less developed country where it can be used as a front-line truck. Since 2008 the organization has donated 63 fire trucks and ambulances and 700 tons of equipment to places all over the world.