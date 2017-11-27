A Campbell River man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Dan Van Do attacked three men with a hatchet in June 2016 at the small craft harbour adjacent to Discovery Harbour Marina. This came after the men had moved Do’s vessel without his permission.

After injuring one of the men, he was disarmed, but picked up an axe and chased the three individuals to the parking lot, where he threatened them and two women who were not part of the initial incident. One of the victim’s hands was severely damaged.

Judge Brian Harvey found Do guilty of one count of assault causing bodily harm, five counts of assault with a weapon, one count of possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

His 18-month sentence will be followed by two years probation.

The probation order includes a 10-year ban on owning a weapon and zero contact with the victims.