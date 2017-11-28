North Island College is welcoming a new chef instructor who got his start in Japan.

Avi Sternberg is joining the school next month as part of its Prep Cook program. NIC’s Dean of Trades and Technical programs Cheryl O’Connell says the school is excited to have him join their team of culinary instructors.

Sternberg has an impressive resume. He was the first western student to enroll at Osaka’s Tsuji Ecole Culinaire, apprenticed at a three-star Michelin restaurant and is certified to serve poisonous blowfish.

Sternberg says his goal is to work with each student so that they can the right fit and sustainable, long-term success and growth. You can find more information about the school’s tuition-free Prep Cook program at its website.