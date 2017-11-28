A video showing bloody discharge from a fish packing plant north of Campbell River is making its way around the internet.

Produced by Tavish Campbell and uploaded to Vimeo it’s called Blood Water: B.C.’s Dirty Salmon Farming Secret. In the video Campbell films an underwater pipe spewing a red liquid into Brown’s Bay.

He claims he took some of the discharge to a lab where it tested positive for Piscine Reovirus. A statement on the Brown’s Bay Packing website says it disinfects its effluent before it’s released into the water “like all plants processing farm-raised Atlantic salmon in B.C.”

You can see the video for yourself here, and read the company’s full statement here.