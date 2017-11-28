Quadra Island is one step closer to having an assisted living facility.

The Strathcona Regional District Board voted to approve an amendment to an existing zoning bylaw.

That will allow the construction of a low-cost assisted living facility in Quathiaski Cove.

SRD Electoral Area C Director Jim Abram says the facility will have units available for low to medium income seniors.

“What it’s going to do is it’s going to allow seniors to age-in-place, which is what everybody is talking about province-wide. That is to allow people to stay in the communities that they’ve lived in, for some of them, for all of their lives. They won’t have to move to other communities and look for place to live.”

Funding for the $3.5 million project has come largely from BC Housing, through the Investment in Housing Innovation Program.

Abram says the facility will result in many benefits for residents on and off Quadra Island.

“One of the things that’s a real positive for Vancouver Island is that it will keep those family units of seniors from having to move to places like Campbell River and take up very limited spaces that are available over on the big Island side, whether it’s Campbell River, Courtenay or elsewhere.”