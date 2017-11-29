Campbell River residents are going to see higher utility bills.

Council approved the rate increases at last week’s meeting. They apply to water, sewer, and garbage and recycling. Council also approved a parcel tax for storm water management and funding.

The city says the increases will go to pay for its Financial Stability & Resiliency Program. That program is aimed at providing long-term service delivery with stable and incremental tax and fee increases.

The average household bill will be going up $39 next year followed by $42 a year increases between 2019 and 2022.