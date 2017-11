Rachel Blaney’s bid to have housing declared a right has been defeated.

The Liberal party voted against the North Island-Powell River MP’s private member’s bill. Blaney says the government did acknowledge her work on the housing issue, but there was a downside:

Blaney says she does have some concerns with the national housing strategy:

Blaney added she’s also concerned with the fact that there are two separate housing strategies, one for Indigenous people and one for other Canadians.