Campbell River has cracked the top fifty on a not-so-nice list.

The city is ranked as the 44th most dangerous place to live in Canada. That’s according to stats compiled by Maclean’s Magazine.

Campbell River has a Crime Severity Index rating of 103, compared to the national average of 87. Based on numbers from 2016 the Crime Severity Index is a Statistics Canada measure of all police-reported crime that takes into consideration both volume and seriousness of the offences.

Campbell River’s assault and breaking & entering rates are both nearly twice that of the rest of Canada. The city also has a youth crime rate more than three times the national average.

Campbell River does, however, come in below the national average on sexual assaults and gun offences. You can find a link to the complete Crime Severity Index rankings at Maclean’s website.