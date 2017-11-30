The city is urging people to check their pressure reducing valves.

This comes ahead of Campbell River switching to its new water supply system. That change is coming in 2018. The city says it’s important to make sure your valves are installed and working before then.

Because of the elevation differences not every place in the city gets the same pressure. The city says after the change to the new system Campbell River may see temporary fluctuations in the water pressure and many areas will see permanent pressure increases.

If you have any questions about the new water system or how to find your PRV you can get in touch with the city by calling 250-203-2316 or emailing water.wise@campbellriver.ca.