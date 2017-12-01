Campbell River is a bleak place for people looking for a place to rent.

A Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation study shows the city has an apartment vacancy rate of just 0.6 per cent. That’s down from two per cent in October of last year.

The turnover rate for apartments in Campbell River has gone down as well in the last year, from 12.1 per cent to 9.2 per cent. On top of that the average rent has gone up in that same time from $749 a month to $827.

It’s even harder to rent a townhouse unit, with vacancy down from three per cent last year to just 0.3 per cent this year. You can find the complete report at this website.