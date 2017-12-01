To say she’s disappointed might be an understatement.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson’s appeal on her abandoned vessels legislation was defeated by secret ballot in the House of Commons yesterday.

Malcolmson says although the appeal was lost, history was made by elevating the voices of coastal communities, and the Trudeau Liberals were pushed as hard as they could have been:

She says it is unprecedented that the Liberals would use their majority to block a bill from debate and, she says, the move represents a dismissal of coastal voices:

Malcolmson says the NDP will keep pushing the government to heed the united call for action on abandoned vessels and for action consistent with coastal communities’ needs.