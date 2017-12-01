A lot of people are using BC Ferries. The company has released its second quarter results.

It says during the period it saw the highest passenger traffic it’s seen in more than 20 years. Vehicle traffic was the highest it’s ever been in the second quarter and year-to-date.

Revenues and operating expenses were both up in the quarter compared to last year as well; 3.5 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively.

The company spent $52.3 million in capital expenditures in the quarter on things like completing the Salish-class vessel project and buying the new northern vessel Northern Sea Wolf.

BC Ferries says the record traffic points to the need to increase capacity which means adding new ships and upgrading infrastructure.