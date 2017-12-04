The city is holding the first of three 2018 budget deliberations today.

Some of the highlights of next year’s budget include roughly $71 million for operations and another $33 million for capital projects, as well as what the city says is an average residential tax rate compared to similar sized communities.

The city expects the budget to be finalized by the end of these meetings. They’re happening from 9:30am to 3:30pm today, tomorrow, and Wednesday.

Residents can make comments in person today at the start of the meeting or email them to Myriah Foort, the city’s Chief Financial Officer at myriah.foort@campbellriver.ca. The budget meetings are also going to be streamed live on the City of Campbell River’s website.