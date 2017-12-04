Families in Campbell River will soon be able to access 98 brand-new licensed child-care spaces, thanks to an almost $1-million investment through the Province’s Child Care Major Capital Funding Program.

North Island NDP MLA Claire Trevena said in a statement that, “for years, the child-care crisis in B.C. has been getting worse, not better.”

She added that, “[The NDP] government is committed to changing that, beginning with these 98 new spaces that will start to make a real difference for families in Campbell River.”

This investment includes $500,000 to the Cape Mudge Day Care, $101,375 to the Qwallayuw Aboriginal Head Start program, and $197,275 to the Little Fry Daycare. It also includes $167,738 to the Christian Life Children’s Centre.

The funding will allow child-care providers to build a new care facility (including the cost of buying land or a building), to renovate an existing building and buy eligible equipment (including playground equipment) and furnishings.

The provincial government is now working with child-care providers to sign project agreements that include the specific requirements that providers have identified for each site, like the need to lease or buy property, obtain local zoning permits and hire contractors to renovate the sites.

