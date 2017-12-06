The Grassroots Kind Hearts Society dinner program has moved indoors. The city will be paying for the program to use the Radiant Life Church during evening hours.

The program serves dinner to people in need in Campbell River. With the city’s support it’s been happening next to the downtown fire hall since spring of last year.

The funding agreement runs until the end of April, includes washroom access, and will cost up to $10,000. The Radiant Life Church can be found on Cypress Street. The first dinner service at the church was last night.