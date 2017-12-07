The City of Campbell River has finalized its 2018 budget. This comes after three days of deliberations wrapped up Wednesday.

Highlights include roughly $71 million for operations with another $33 million for capital projects. It includes money to hire two new RCMP officers, one next year and one in 2019.

Big infrastructure investments include phase three of Highway 19A upgrades from Rockland to Big Rock Boat Ramp, expanded transit service and upgrades to facilities, parks, roads, stormwater, and sewer and water.

The 2018 budget also includes a property tax increase of 2.1 per cent, which translates to $51 for an average household.

You can find more details about Campbell River’s 2018 budget at the city’s website.