The Campbell River RCMP is asking for your help.

Police need help identifying a breaking and entering suspect. It’s believed he forced his way into a local, unnamed business around October 1st.

The man appears to be white with a skinny build and is wearing a black toque and a black coat. If you know this person you’re asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at (250) 286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.