Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams says he’s pleased with the 2018 budget.

It includes funding for a number of infrastructure projects and service upgrades.

The budget is based on a 10-year plan rather than a five-year plan which the mayor says gives the city a better structure for future planning of things like resources, staffing, development and meeting the community’s needs.

This is also the third year in a row the budget has been done before the new fiscal year begins, which Mayor Adams says is a big benefit to the city:

The budget includes a property tax increase of 2.1 per cent, or roughly $51 for the average household.

Mayor Adams says council is pleased they were able to “conservatively hold” it to that figure:

You can find more details about the 2018 budget at the city’s website.